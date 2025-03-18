HR turned CEO: Billion Electric moves COO Sanjeev Kulkarni to the top – Lessons to learn

Under Kulkarni’s guidance, Billion Electric Mobility aims to strengthen its partnerships with OEMs and fleet operators, scale its eMaaS business, and maximize operational efficiency.

E-Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS) platform Billion Electric Mobility has announced the elevation of its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sanjeev Kulkarni, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new capacity, Kulkarni will spearhead the company’s business expansion, fortify industry partnerships, and accelerate the commercial rollout of electric vehicle (EV) solutions.

With over 32 years of experience in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, Kulkarni brings a wealth of leadership expertise to his new role. Prior to joining Billion Electric Mobility in 2023, he served as the CEO of Kalyani Powertrain Limited from April 2021 to September 2022, followed by his role as Executive Vice President for Sales and Business Development until May 2023. Additionally, he held various senior positions at Bosch Limited between 2014 and 2017, further solidifying his credentials in the industry.

Since joining Billion Electric Mobility, Kulkarni has played a key role in shaping the company’s strategic vision. “Over the last two years, the foundation for the eMaaS business has been laid under his leadership. His strategic foresight and industry expertise will be critical as we scale our operations,” said Mustafa Wajid, Co-founder at Billion Electric Mobility.

On assuming his new role, Kulkarni shared his vision for the company: “Our focus will be on scaling our E-MaaS business with various corporate customers through our range of electric trucks for inter-city transport. Maximizing operational efficiency and strengthening collaborations with OEMs and fleet operators will be key priorities.”

Billion Electric Mobility, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, specializes in electric mobility solutions for trucks and buses. The company, led by Managing Director Kartikey Hariyani, has been at the forefront of India’s EV revolution, providing sustainable transport solutions for commercial enterprises.

Who else turned CEO from HR

Kulkarni’s transition from an HR-centric role to CEO is not uncommon in the corporate world. Over the years, several HR professionals have successfully ascended to the top leadership positions, leveraging their expertise in people management, organizational development, and business strategy. Here are a few notable examples:

1. Mary Barra (General Motors)

Before becoming CEO, Barra held multiple leadership roles, including Vice President of Global Human Resources. Her tenure in HR allowed her to shape GM’s corporate culture, implement strategic workforce planning, and drive innovation in leadership development. Today, she is one of the most successful CEOs in the automotive sector.

2. Anne Mulcahy (Xerox)

Mulcahy’s journey to the top started in HR, where she developed a deep understanding of Xerox’s workforce and corporate structure. She later rose to the position of CEO and played a crucial role in turning the company around during a challenging financial period. Her ability to engage employees and drive cultural transformation was key to her success.

3. Nigel Travis (Dunkin’ Brands)

With years of experience in HR roles, Travis used his expertise in people management to propel Dunkin’ Donuts to global success. His leadership style focused on employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and business strategy, making him a highly effective CEO.

4. Dennis Muilenburg (Boeing)

Muilenburg started his career with HR and leadership development roles before ascending to the CEO position. His background in organizational strategy and talent management played a crucial role in shaping Boeing’s leadership pipeline.

Lessons to Learn from HR Leaders Turned CEOs

The growing trend of HR professionals moving into CEO roles highlights several key leadership lessons that can benefit organizations looking to develop well-rounded executives.

1. People-Centric Leadership Drives Business Success

HR leaders possess a deep understanding of employee engagement, workforce planning, and corporate culture. CEOs with HR backgrounds tend to foster inclusive and resilient work environments, leading to improved productivity and long-term business sustainability.

2. Strategic Talent Management is a Competitive Advantage

One of the biggest assets of HR leaders-turned-CEOs is their ability to identify, develop, and retain top talent. Understanding workforce dynamics enables them to build high-performing teams, a critical factor in driving business growth.

3. Adaptability and Crisis Management Skills are Key

HR professionals often deal with complex challenges such as workforce restructuring, employee relations, and leadership transitions. These experiences equip them with crisis management skills, which are crucial for CEOs navigating economic downturns or industry disruptions.

4. A Strong Company Culture Enhances Business Performance

CEOs with HR expertise prioritize culture as a business strategy. A well-defined corporate culture improves employee morale, strengthens brand reputation, and drives customer loyalty, ultimately impacting the bottom line.

5. Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Effectiveness

HR professionals are skilled in emotional intelligence, communication, and conflict resolution—qualities that make for exceptional CEOs. Their ability to understand employee and stakeholder needs fosters collaboration and trust across all levels of the organization.

As Billion Electric Mobility continues its expansion in the commercial EV sector, Kulkarni’s leadership marks an exciting phase in the company’s journey. His appointment underscores the growing trend of HR leaders taking on CEO roles, demonstrating the invaluable intersection of people management and business strategy in today’s corporate landscape.