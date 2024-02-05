Luminous Power Tech appoints Rubi Khan as Head of Culture, Learning, Talent & DEI

In her new role, Rubi brings around two decades of experience across people initiatives, talent management, learning and development, and culture and organisational development.

Luminous Power Technologies, a commercial manufacturer of power and energy storage products, has appointed Rubi Khan as the Head of Culture, Talent, Learning, and DEI, with immediate effect.

In her new role, Rubi brings around 20 years of experience across the energy, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and education sectors. She will be responsible for building HR strategies encompassing talent, learning and development, work culture, diversity, and inclusivity at the Schneider Electric Group’s commercial company. Most recently, she served HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd. (HMEL) as the Head of Organisational Development, Talent, and Diversity since March 2023.

In her previous roles, Rubi worked with REA India as the Associate Director of HR, Max Life Insurance Company as the Assistant Vice President of People Initiatives, Talent Management, and OD, and The Muthoot Group as the Capability Development Manager. Her core competencies include talent management, performance review, top talent development plan, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, learning and development, culture development, and cultural transformation. On the academic front, Rubi holds a BBA degree from Sardar Patel University, an MBA degree from FMS, and a PhD in Service Advertising from ITM University.

Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, Rubi posted, “I'm excited to start my new role as Head (General Manager)-Culture, Talent, Learning, and DEI at Luminous Power Technologies (Schneider Electric Group).”

Rubi will work towards talent and culture transformation at the company in close coordination with Shikha Gupta, who was appointed as the new Chief Human Resources Officer in September of last year.