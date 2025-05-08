Magson Retail Appoints Saibal Chandra Banerjee as Chief Executive Officer

Retail industry veteran Saibal Chandra Banerjee steps into the role of CEO at Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd. With over 26 years of experience, he is set to steer the company’s growth in the gourmet retail space.

Saibal Chandra Banerjee has stepped into the role of Chief Executive Officer at Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd, marking a significant new phase in his extensive professional journey spanning more than 26 years in the retail and FMCG sectors.

Known for his strategic insight and people-focused leadership style, Mr Banerjee brings with him a wealth of experience from a diverse array of reputed organisations, including Wellness Forever Medicare Ltd, Foodhall (Future Retail), Spencer’s Retail Ltd, and Dabur India Ltd. Over the years, he has played key roles in driving long-term business growth, expanding market share, and enabling consistent revenue performance.

In his new position, Mr Banerjee is expected to steer Magson Retail’s growth trajectory in the evolving gourmet retail landscape. His focus will be on elevating customer experiences, strengthening industry partnerships, and delivering operational excellence in an increasingly competitive sector.

Mr Banerjee's professional background reflects his ability to handle a wide range of business functions. His core areas of expertise include sales and distribution, merchandising, retail operations, category management, space planning, demand and supply planning, and P&L delivery. He has led large teams and managed portfolios across traditional and modern trade formats, as well as international markets, notably with the Watanmal Group in Ghana.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Banerjee served at Wellness Forever Medicare Ltd, a fast-growing pharmacy and lifestyle retail chain operating over 400 stores across Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. His leadership contributed to expanding the brand’s footprint and reinforcing its consumer-centric positioning within the health and wellness space.

In addition to his operational credentials, Mr Banerjee is also recognised for his analytical approach to business challenges and a consistent record of building high-performance teams. His earlier stints with organisations such as Reckitt Benckiser, Balsara, and Wipro Consumer Care further underline his versatility across different product categories and business models.

Mr Banerjee’s appointment comes at a time when the gourmet retail sector in India is undergoing rapid evolution, driven by shifting consumer preferences and increasing demand for curated experiences.

As Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd continues to explore new opportunities in the premium food and lifestyle retail space, Mr Banerjee’s leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping its strategic direction and market positioning.

His move to Magson represents not just a personal career milestone but also signals a potential period of transformation and innovation within the company’s operating model.