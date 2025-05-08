Titan names Ajoy Chawla as new MD, C.K. Venkataraman to retire

Venkataraman has played a pivotal role in Titan's growth since joining the company in 1990. He assumed the position of Managing Director in October 2019, after nearly three decades of leadership across multiple divisions within the company.

Titan Company Limited has officially announced a leadership transition plan, naming Ajoy Chawla as the next Managing Director, succeeding current MD C.K. Venkataraman. The transition will take place at the end of the year, with Venkataraman set to retire on 31st December 2025 upon reaching the Tata Group’s designated retirement age.

The announcement came after a meeting of Titan’s Board of Directors, during which the succession plan was formally approved. Ajoy Chawla, currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of the company’s Jewellery Division, will assume the role of Managing Director from 1st January 2026, marking a significant shift in the company’s top leadership.

Venkataraman, fondly known as Venkat, has been a central figure in Titan’s journey since joining the company in 1990. His tenure as Managing Director began in October 2019, following nearly three decades of leadership across various segments within the company. As MD, Venkat played a key role in steering Titan through an evolving retail landscape, embracing innovation while expanding the company's footprint in jewellery, watches, eyewear, and lifestyle categories.

Ajoy Chawla brings to the position a rich legacy of experience and leadership within the Tata Group and Titan. An alumnus of IIM Calcutta and a Mechanical Engineering graduate from VJTI Mumbai, Chawla began his professional journey with the Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 1990. He joined Titan’s finance department in 1991, beginning a long and diverse association with the company.

Over the next two decades, Chawla held key roles within Titan’s Watches Division, managing various functions such as commercial operations, retailing, sales, supply chain, and business strategy. His leadership was instrumental in scaling new verticals such as accessories and licensed brands, as well as leading domestic and international business units. Between 2013 and 2019, Chawla served as Chief Strategy Officer and led business incubation efforts, including the successful growth of the Fragrances business and the launch of Taneira, Titan’s ethnic wear brand.

Since October 2019, Chawla has served as the CEO of Titan’s Jewellery Division, one of the company’s most prominent and profitable businesses. Under his stewardship, the division has witnessed a 2.5-fold growth in both sales and profits, further cementing Titan’s leadership in the Indian jewellery market.

The company noted that the formal process to induct Chawla onto Titan’s Board and finalise his appointment as Managing Director will follow due corporate governance procedures, including shareholder approval. The successor to Chawla in the Jewellery Division will be announced at a later stage.

In a statement acknowledging the announcement, outgoing MD Venkataraman said:

“On behalf of the entire Titan team, I welcome Ajoy to lead Titan in its next phase of innovation and growth. With his strong customer obsession, people orientation, partnering impulse and focus on creating value, Ajoy is well qualified to shepherd Titan towards even greater glory and scale.”

The transition comes at a time when Titan is continuing to grow across categories and strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets. The company, part of the Tata Group, is widely regarded as a pioneer in organised retail in India and a leader in consumer-centric innovation.

As Titan prepares for its next phase under Ajoy Chawla’s leadership, the focus will be on accelerating growth through digital transformation, customer experience, and new business verticals, while maintaining the company’s deep-rooted values and brand trust.

With over three decades of experience and a legacy of building successful businesses within Titan, Chawla’s appointment signals continuity with a forward-looking strategy—poised to guide the company into its next chapter of expansion and innovation.