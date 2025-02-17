News: AdvantageClub.ai introduces Agentic AI for employee experience, rewards, and wellness

Business

AdvantageClub.ai introduces Agentic AI for employee experience, rewards, and wellness

By integrating intelligent automation with seamless, conversational interactions, ADVA 2.0 aims to transform how employees receive recognition, redeem rewards, and access wellness benefits.
AdvantageClub.ai introduces Agentic AI for employee experience, rewards, and wellness

AdvantageClub.ai launched ADVA 2.0, an Agentic AI for Employee Experience (EX), Rewards, and Wellness. This new technology takes employee engagement to the next level by making recognition, rewards, and wellness more personal, faster, and easier through simple, conversational interactions.

ADVA 2.0 works like a smart assistant or chatbot, enabling managers and employees to perform R&R-related actions seamlessly. They can give awards, redeem points, and redeem wellness options, all through simple, real-time conversations. 

Now, with ADVA, AdvantageClub.ai has simplified the entire experience by bringing everything into one easy, conversational interface. It’s not just about making recognition and rewards faster, it's about making them feel more natural and personal, strengthening the connection between employees and their workplaces.

Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder, AdvantageClub.ai, shared, "The future of HR is agentic and we are excited to bring this change to employee experience with ADVA Agentic AI. This will completely change the way employees get recognised, redeem rewards and access wellness benefits making everything quick, easy and seamless through simple conversations."

Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO and Co-Founder AdvantageClub.ai expressed "With ADVA Agentic AI, we are making employee engagement effortless and more meaningful. Recognition, rewards and wellness should not feel like a task, they should be a natural part of work culture. Now, with just a simple conversation, employees can get appreciated, redeem rewards or access wellness benefits instantly. This is the future of workplace engagement and we are excited to lead the way." 

Read full story

Topics: Business, #HRTech, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

What will be the biggest impact of AI on HR in 2025?

The major layoffs of 2025

The major layoffs of 2025

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy