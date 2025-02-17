AdvantageClub.ai introduces Agentic AI for employee experience, rewards, and wellness

AdvantageClub.ai launched ADVA 2.0, an Agentic AI for Employee Experience (EX), Rewards, and Wellness. This new technology takes employee engagement to the next level by making recognition, rewards, and wellness more personal, faster, and easier through simple, conversational interactions.

ADVA 2.0 works like a smart assistant or chatbot, enabling managers and employees to perform R&R-related actions seamlessly. They can give awards, redeem points, and redeem wellness options, all through simple, real-time conversations.

Now, with ADVA, AdvantageClub.ai has simplified the entire experience by bringing everything into one easy, conversational interface. It’s not just about making recognition and rewards faster, it's about making them feel more natural and personal, strengthening the connection between employees and their workplaces.

Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder, AdvantageClub.ai, shared, "The future of HR is agentic and we are excited to bring this change to employee experience with ADVA Agentic AI. This will completely change the way employees get recognised, redeem rewards and access wellness benefits making everything quick, easy and seamless through simple conversations."

Smiti Bhatt Deorah, COO and Co-Founder AdvantageClub.ai expressed "With ADVA Agentic AI, we are making employee engagement effortless and more meaningful. Recognition, rewards and wellness should not feel like a task, they should be a natural part of work culture. Now, with just a simple conversation, employees can get appreciated, redeem rewards or access wellness benefits instantly. This is the future of workplace engagement and we are excited to lead the way."