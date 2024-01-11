95% employees feel managers are key to their happiness at workplaces : Indeed

70% of employees indicated satisfaction and contentment in their workplace, with the remaining 30% expressing varying degrees of dissatisfaction. The nature of their tasks and specific factors significantly contribute to shaping their levels of happiness.

Emphasising the significance of having a manager who sincerely prioritises the growth of their employees cannot be overstated. Whether expressed on social media or through surveys, employees consistently emphasise the pivotal role a supportive leader plays in shaping their experience within an organisation.

Indeed, the global matching and hiring platform, in its recent survey shared insights into the levels of workplace happiness among Indian employees, shedding light on the factors that contribute to their satisfaction at work.

The survey highlights that 58% of employees perceive their work as a substantial contributor to their overall happiness. Furthermore, 95% believe that managers bear the primary responsibility for ensuring employee happiness, underscoring the crucial role of leadership in cultivating a positive work environment.

As per the survey results, 70% of employees indicated feeling happy and content in their work, while 30% expressed varying degrees of dissatisfaction. The nature of work and other factors play a crucial role in influencing this sense of happiness.

"Our data indicates that organisations placing a priority on employee happiness, to the extent of 88%, experience heightened satisfaction within their teams. This increased satisfaction invariably contributes to enhanced job performance and engagement, ultimately fostering sustained business success,” stated Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed India.

The report extensively explores the impact of tenure, sector, and organisational size on employee happiness:

Employees with 15 or more years of experience (74%) and those with 0-2 years (54%) reported elevated levels of unhappiness. Long-term employees may experience a sense of stagnation, while newcomers might face challenges fitting into the workplace.

Sectors such as FMCG (81%), IT/ITeS (81%), Consumer Durables (80%), and Retail (78%) exhibit higher levels of employee happiness in comparison to sectors like Automobile (59%), Logistics (58%), and Construction & Real Estate (58%). This difference could be attributed to factors such as stability and growth opportunities within the respective industries.

Happiness levels are notably higher in both small-sized (73%) and large-sized (79%) organizations. In contrast, medium-sized organizations (61%) encounter comparatively more challenges in maintaining employee happiness.

For organisations seeking to improve employee happiness, the following key considerations emerge:

Salary and benefits (23%) stand out as the foremost contributors, followed closely by fostering a positive work culture and meaningful interactions (19%).

Beyond tangible factors, employees place significant value on the company's ideology and strategies (16%), its vision for growth (12%), and its overall reputation (11%) in influencing their happiness.

Additionally, work flexibility (11%) emerges as a significant factor that significantly impacts employee happiness.

The happiness of employees is influenced by several key factors, as highlighted by the workforce:

Supportive Managers (21%): The guidance and encouragement provided by managers play a crucial role in fostering happiness among employees.

Meaningful Work (19%): Job satisfaction is heightened when employees find purpose and significance in their daily tasks.

Using Skills (15%): The application of one's expertise and skills contributes to a sense of fulfillment in the workplace.

Facing Challenges (13%): Overcoming obstacles and challenges in the work environment contributes to a profound sense of achievement.

Being Creative (10%): Having the opportunity to express creativity in one's role is valued by employees.

Working with a Good Team (8%): A positive work experience is enhanced by supportive colleagues and a collaborative team environment.

Recognition for Work (8%): Employee motivation is positively influenced when their efforts are acknowledged and appreciated.

Learning Opportunities (6%): The availability of continuous learning opportunities is appreciated by employees, contributing to their overall happiness.