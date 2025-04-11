Coffee from your office machine is harming your heart health: Study

Compounds like cafestol and kahweol are known to raise levels of LDL (or "bad") cholesterol. Researchers found that insufficiently filtered coffee at work could be an overlooked factor affecting cardiovascular health due to its impact on cholesterol levels.

For many of us, the gentle whir of the office coffee machine signals the true beginning of the working day. Whether it’s a quick pick-me-up before a team huddle or a much-needed 3 p.m. caffeine boost, workplace coffee feels like one of life’s little pleasures. But a new study suggests it may be doing more harm than good — particularly to your heart.

Published in the scientific journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases, the study warns that coffee from your office machine could be quietly nudging your cholesterol upwards.

Yes, you heard that correctly — your beloved office brew might be less of a productivity booster and more of a heart health hazard.

Researchers in Sweden analysed samples from 14 coffee machines across four different workplaces to compare the effects of office-made coffee with that brewed at home. Their main focus? Compounds called cafestol and kahweol — which sound like they belong in a sci-fi film but are actually known to increase levels of LDL (or “bad”) cholesterol.

The finding? “Intake of insufficiently filtered coffee during working hours could be an overlooked factor for cardiovascular health due to its effect on plasma cholesterol concentrations,” the researchers reported.

The study looked at three types of workplace machines:



- Brewing machines that use metal filters.

- Liquid-model machines that mix a coffee concentrate with hot water — no filter involved.

- Instant machines using freeze-dried coffee and hot water.

When compared with home methods like drip-brewing using a paper filter, percolators or the good old French press, workplace coffee generally came out worse for wear in terms of health. The researchers went so far as to estimate that replacing just three cups of office-machine coffee each week with paper-filtered coffee could significantly reduce LDL cholesterol levels over time.

What’s the takeaway for leaders and workplace decision-makers? It might be time to rethink the office coffee setup — whether that means investing in better filtered machines, encouraging employees to bring their own brews, or simply raising awareness about how brewing methods can affect long-term health.

To be clear, this isn’t a call to cut out coffee entirely. In fact, studies cited by Dr Donald Hensrud of the Mayo Clinic suggest moderate coffee consumption may help reduce the risk of Parkinson’s, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and liver disease. The real message? It’s not just what you drink, but how you brew it.



So the next time you or your team heads to the coffee station for a productivity boost, consider opting for a paper-filtered brew. It’s a simple shift — but one that could support heart health in the long run. And let’s face it, it’s a more strategic upgrade than blaming the biscuit tin.