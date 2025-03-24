Canpack India strengthens leadership with new HR head appointment

The leader brings extensive experience in human resources, having held leadership roles across various industries. His expertise spans talent acquisition, employee engagement, organizational development, and HR strategy.

Canpack India Private Limited, a leading global packaging solutions provider, has appointed Narayan Ramachandran as its new India HR Head. Narayan made the announcement via a LinkedIn post, expressing his enthusiasm for the role and extending his gratitude to key colleagues for a seamless onboarding experience.

In his post, Narayan stated, "Dear All, I'm happy to share that I have joined CANPACK INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED as India HR Head. A huge thanks to Vikram Potdar, Gina DeLillo & Maitreyee Rahurikar for a fantastic onboarding experience. Looking forward to working with the Canpack leadership and taking the HR function to greater heights."

As the India HR Head, Narayan will be responsible for overseeing the human resources function across Canpack India’s operations. His key responsibilities include:

Talent Management: Attracting and retaining top talent to support the company’s growth.

Employee Engagement: Enhancing workplace culture and fostering a sense of belonging among employees.

HR Strategy: Developing and implementing HR policies that align with Canpack’s global standards.

Leadership Development: Building a pipeline of future leaders through targeted training and development programs.

Narayan’s strategic vision focuses on fostering a culture of continuous learning, promoting diversity and inclusion, and leveraging technology to enhance HR processes. His leadership is expected to drive employee satisfaction and contribute significantly to Canpack India’s success.

Narayan Ramachandran brings extensive experience in human resources, having held leadership roles across various industries. His expertise spans talent acquisition, employee engagement, organizational development, and HR strategy. His ability to align HR initiatives with business objectives has made him a valuable asset to every organization he has been part of.

Prior to joining Canpack India, Narayan held senior HR positions at leading companies such as Varroc, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, and Dresser-Rand. In these roles, he played a crucial role in workforce transformation, fostering innovation, and strengthening HR frameworks.

His leadership style is characterized by collaboration, transparency, and employee empowerment, making him a strong fit for Canpack India’s dynamic environment.

Canpack India is part of the Canpack Group, a global leader in the packaging industry with a presence in over 90 countries. The company specializes in the production of aluminum beverage cans, glass bottles, and metal closures, catering to industries such as food, beverages, and cosmetics.

Committed to sustainability, Canpack India has implemented various initiatives to minimize its environmental footprint. Its focus on innovation and quality has established the company as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

With Narayan Ramachandran at the helm of its HR function, Canpack India aims to further enhance its workplace culture and talent development strategies, reinforcing its position as a leader in the packaging industry.