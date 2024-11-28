News: CARS24 appoints new people and culture head

Appointments

CARS24 appoints new people and culture head

Neha Bhandari comes with more than 18 years of industry experience and has joined CARS24 from VMock.
CARS24 appoints new people and culture head

CARS24, an auto tech platform has appointed Neha Bhandari as the new head of people and culture. Her appointment has been effective since November.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head People and Culture at CARS24!”

Neha is an HR leader with over 18 years of experience in driving strategic initiatives and handling people's functions at Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, and major growth brands in IT/ Product, B2B/B2C SAAS and IT Software industry. 

Also Read:

CARS24 announces Compassion Policy to support employees during tough times

CARS24 announces period leave policy

Before joining CARS24, Neha worked as director of human resources at VMock where she was responsible for establishing and implementing HR efforts that effectively communicate and support the company's strategic vision. She also developed HR plans and strategies to support the achievement of the overall business operations objectives.

She is skilled in talent acquisition, talent management, HR Business Partnering, HR operations, employee life cycle management, employee relations, organisation restructuring, culture building, employee engagement, rewards and recognition, talent development, performance management, HR automation, leadership mentoring/coaching and change management. Neha holds postgraduate diploma in business management from Symbiosis International University.

In another development, Cars24, registered a 25% jump in its revenue from operations, reaching Rs 6,917 crore in FY2023-24, compared to Rs 5,530 crore the year before.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #Movements, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

C-Suite shuffle: Top CEO appointments and transitions

C-Suite shuffle: Top CEO appointments and transitions

How Iceland shattered the 9-to-5 paradigm

How Iceland shattered the 9-to-5 paradigm

CARS24 appoints new people and culture head

CARS24 appoints new people and culture head

Google India expands support for employees on their parenthood journey

Google India expands support for employees on their parenthood journey

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy