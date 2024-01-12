KPIT Technologies elevates Rajesh Kumar Singh as Senior VP; Shashwat Mitra succeeds as HR Functional Head

KPIT Technologies has announced the promotion of Rajesh Kumar Singh to the role of Senior Vice President, and he will be succeeded by Shashwat Mitra in the role of HR Functional Head, with immediate effect.

In a BSE filing on January 11, 2024, the automotive software services firm announced leadership reshuffles, stating, “Mr Rajesh Kumar Singh joined KPIT in 2017 and served as the Global Head of Human Resources until 2023. Mr Singh has played a key role in building rigor in talent management throughout the employee lifecycle, with a significant impact on talent engagement, retention, and development. He will be moving into his role as Senior Vice President at KPIT.”

Announcing the promotion of Mitra, who joined KPIT in July 2022, the company stated, “Mr. Shashwat Mitra is elevated to HR Functional Head. He has significant experience across geographies in HR Strategy, Cultural Transformation, Leadership, Talent Management & Development, Compensation & HR Analytics. Mr. Mitra joined KPIT in 2022 and has been heading HR for India and Asia along with key strategic HR initiatives. He has played a crucial role in building a pipeline for managers in Delivery, which reinforces our mission of being the ‘Best Place To Grow’. Now, Mr. Mitra has been elevated to HR Functional Head. Mr. Shashwat Mitra holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering (Gold Medalist and Hons) and Human Resources Management from XLRI Jamshedpur. He has 3 international papers published, a patent to his name, and has been named 40 under 40 in Human Resources in 2023.”

Assuming his new role as SVP, Rajesh brings over 23 years of HR expertise across the public sector, government, private sector, and startups. Prior to joining KPIT in 2017, he served as the Global Head of HR at Alkem Laboratories, Head of HR for the South region at Alcon Laboratories, and Senior Manager of HR at Infosys. He also worked with the Government of India - Civil Services and the State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer.