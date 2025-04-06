After hundreds of layoffs, Zomato’s COO resigns from the organisation

As Zomato—soon to be Eternal—navigates this phase of transformation, the focus will likely remain on balancing operational efficiency with long-term innovation.

In a notable leadership departure, Rinshul Chandra, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Zomato’s food delivery business, has stepped down from his role, effective 5 April 2025. The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing, stating that Chandra’s decision to resign is motivated by his intent to “pursue new opportunities and passions.”

In his resignation letter addressed to Zomato’s founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, Chandra shared that his decision aligns with evolving personal and professional goals. His exit marks another key transition in the company’s top leadership amid broader organisational changes.

The development comes shortly after Zomato announced a major workforce downsizing. Around 600 employees, largely from customer support roles in its Gurugram and Hyderabad offices, were recently laid off. Most of the affected employees were part of the Zomato Associate Accelerator Programme (ZAAP), a talent development initiative launched last year to reskill and redeploy internal talent across functions.

The layoffs are reportedly linked to a slowdown in Zomato’s core food delivery business and growing operational losses in its quick commerce unit, Blinkit. The company has also accelerated automation in customer service with the deployment of its AI-powered support system, Nugget, which now handles over 15 million customer interactions monthly. This shift has further reduced the need for a large human support team.

From Zomato to Eternal: Corporate rebrand on the horizon

Meanwhile, Zomato is undergoing a corporate identity transition. In February 2025, shareholders approved a proposal to rename the company from “Zomato Limited” to “Eternal Limited.” The name change is scheduled to take effect on 9 April. However, CEO Deepinder Goyal clarified that this change applies solely to the company’s legal identity and will not affect the consumer-facing brand name or its popular food delivery app.

The rebranding reflects Zomato’s evolution into a diversified business portfolio beyond just food delivery. Over the last few years, the company has made strategic bets in hyperlocal delivery, quick commerce, and logistics. By adopting a more expansive corporate name like “Eternal,” Zomato signals its ambitions to play a broader role in the consumer services ecosystem.

However, the juxtaposition of ambitious expansion and internal upheaval presents a complex picture. Chandra’s resignation and the recent layoffs raise questions about the sustainability of growth strategies in an increasingly competitive and technology-disrupted landscape.

As Zomato—soon to be Eternal—navigates this phase of transformation, the focus will likely remain on balancing operational efficiency with long-term innovation. Leadership stability, workforce morale, and stakeholder trust will be key determinants of how successfully the company can transition from a food delivery pioneer to a multi-service conglomerate.

With AI-driven systems replacing traditional roles and a fresh identity on the horizon, Zomato’s next chapter will be closely watched—not just by investors and analysts, but also by the workforce that powers India’s booming digital economy.