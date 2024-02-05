CK Birla appoints Sandeep Gautam as Group Head of Corporate HR

In his new role, Sandeep Gautam will spearhead HR policies across the technology, automotive, home and building, and healthcare sectors of the Group.

CK Birla Group, India’s leading conglomerate, has announced the appointment of Sandeep Gautam as the Group Head of Corporate Human Resources, effective from February 2024.

Before his appointment, Sandeep served National Engineering Industries (NBC Bearings) as the Chief Human Resources Officer. He stepped down in January 2024, and the company appointed Renu Bohra from DB Schenker to take over this role.

In his new role, Sandeep brings over 31 years of experience, having held leadership roles across manufacturing, green energy, automobile, ceramics, engineering, and retail sectors. In his previous roles, he served Sanjiv Goenka Group’s Spencer’s as the Executive Director of HR, Bharti Retail Ltd. as the Head of People, Laing O'Rourke as the Associate Vice President of HR and People Development, and Somany Ceramics as the Head of Human Resources. He also worked with Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India Ltd, India Glycols Ltd., and Ester Industries at the beginning of his career.

On the academic front, Sandeep holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Dr B R Ambedkar University and a Master of Social Work in HRM and Personnel Administration degree from The Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) University. His core competencies include employee engagement, talent management, HR strategies, recruitment, performance management, HR policies and employee benefits, digital strategy, employee relations, and diversity and inclusion.

Sandeep updated his LinkedIn profile, elaborating on responsibilities in his new role, stating, “Currently the Group Head - Corporate HR at CK Birla Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in sectors such as technology, automotive, home and building, and healthcare. In my current role, I am responsible for developing and implementing HR policies and practices that align with the group's vision, values, and business goals.”